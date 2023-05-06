Franklin Electric Co., Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

FELE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,637 shares of company stock worth $1,481,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.