Brokers Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.1 %

QSR stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.