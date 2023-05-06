Brokers Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

QSR stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

