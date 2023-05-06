Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

NYSE SYF opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

