The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $7.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $31.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $35.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $40.49 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

NYSE:GS opened at $327.02 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock valued at $31,114,171. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

