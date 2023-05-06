GoGold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for GoGold Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Shares of TSE:GGD opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$619.31 million, a PE ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 1.34.

GoGold Resources ( TSE:GGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of C$11.51 million for the quarter.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

