Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Issued By DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $448.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%.
Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 70,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure
In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
