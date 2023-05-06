Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Issued By DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $448.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 70,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.