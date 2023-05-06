Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryerson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Ryerson Stock Performance
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.
Institutional Trading of Ryerson
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ryerson by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryerson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.
Ryerson Company Profile
Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.
See Also
