Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryerson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ryerson by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.