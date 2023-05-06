Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 3.7 %

GOL stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $898.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.56 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.