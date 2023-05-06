Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dorman Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products stock opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dorman Products has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

