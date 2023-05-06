Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Issued By KeyCorp

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BSM. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

NYSE BSM opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.