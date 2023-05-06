Eaton Co. plc to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $171.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.73 and its 200 day moving average is $162.32. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

