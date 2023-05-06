Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.00.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.83 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.03 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.6042584 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 106.85%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

