PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNFGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS PBNNF opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the provision of general banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Commercial and Small, Consumer and Retail, Treasury and Financial Institution, Head Office, and Subsidiaries. The Corporate segment comprises loans, deposits, and other transactions and balances with corporate customers.

