Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $30.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $384,415.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,994 shares of company stock worth $7,424,825. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Stories

