Needham & Company LLC Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $31.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SYM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.23.

SYM opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.61) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

