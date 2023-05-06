Truist Financial Lowers Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $25.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $846.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 259,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

