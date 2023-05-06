PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRKF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.