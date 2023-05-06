Reviewing Hour Loop (HOUR) and The Competition

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hour Loop to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Hour Loop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hour Loop
|-1.54%
|-20.18%
|-6.49%
|Hour Loop Competitors
|-15.08%
|-51.58%
|-10.84%
Volatility & Risk
Hour Loop has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hour Loop and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hour Loop
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Hour Loop Competitors
|189
|1169
|3505
|49
|2.70
Hour Loop currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 52.53%. Given Hour Loop’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Hour Loop and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hour Loop
|$95.93 million
|-$1.48 million
|-48.00
|Hour Loop Competitors
|$15.40 billion
|-$177.92 million
|5.04
Hour Loop’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Hour Loop rivals beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Hour Loop
Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.
