Head-To-Head Survey: Valor Latitude Acquisition (VLAT) & Its Peers

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Valor Latitude Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valor Latitude Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A 17.24% 3.57% Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A $8.97 million 33.16 Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors $1.14 billion -$3.96 million -6.95

Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valor Latitude Acquisition. Valor Latitude Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Valor Latitude Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valor Latitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors 114 592 882 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 290.10%. Given Valor Latitude Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valor Latitude Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Valor Latitude Acquisition

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

