Reborn Coffee (REBN) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Reborn Coffee to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reborn Coffee and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee Competitors 506 4261 5570 263 2.53

Earnings and Valuation

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 461.37%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 4.74%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million -$3.56 million -3.27 Reborn Coffee Competitors $1.98 billion $180.09 million 0.19

Reborn Coffee’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.69% -113.32% -48.04% Reborn Coffee Competitors -0.13% -17.65% 1.29%

Summary

Reborn Coffee competitors beat Reborn Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

