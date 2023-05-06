argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $452.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $454.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGX. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $404.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.75. argenx has a 12 month low of $267.35 and a 12 month high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in argenx by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in argenx by 40,480.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

