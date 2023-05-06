SentinelOne (NYSE:S) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Head-To-Head Review

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SentinelOne and Infinite Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $422.18 million 11.55 -$378.68 million ($1.36) -12.42 Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.05 -$1.57 million ($8.43) -0.09

Analyst Recommendations

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinite Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SentinelOne and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 11 14 0 2.56 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SentinelOne currently has a consensus target price of $20.96, suggesting a potential upside of 24.10%. Given SentinelOne’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -89.70% -21.15% -16.18% Infinite Group -51.42% N/A -202.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SentinelOne beats Infinite Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

