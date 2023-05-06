Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.59.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

