Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 3rd quarter worth $15,464,000.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 2.2 %
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.