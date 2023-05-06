Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price at $15.12

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,756,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,282. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 50.14% and a negative return on equity of 116.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.