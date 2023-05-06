Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price at $15.12

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,756,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,282. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 50.14% and a negative return on equity of 116.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

