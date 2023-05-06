LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCII. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,361,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,353,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LCII opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $139.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.34.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Stories

