Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price at $1,167.58

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,167.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANFGF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,700 ($21.24) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.49) to GBX 1,390 ($17.37) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.37) to GBX 1,350 ($16.87) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Performance

ANFGF stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.