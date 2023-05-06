Analysts Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Target Price at $15.75

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 2.9 %
SEOAY stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.5096 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.
