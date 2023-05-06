Analysts Set Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Price Target at $24.93

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $6.87 on Monday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

(Get Rating)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.