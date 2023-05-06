Analysts Set Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Price Target at $24.93

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $6.87 on Monday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

