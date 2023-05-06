Brokerages Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $991.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

