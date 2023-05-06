Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $68.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.21.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after acquiring an additional 273,391 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after buying an additional 3,428,877 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

