Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives $104.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

ADEVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Adevinta ASA stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.