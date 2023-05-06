Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Reduced by Analyst

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Western Union in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

NYSE:WU opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Western Union by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 125.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,323 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

