Thomson Reuters Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $119.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.67.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 81.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $202,744,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,738,000 after acquiring an additional 952,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

