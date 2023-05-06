Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGTX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

TGTX opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 2.08.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 175.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

