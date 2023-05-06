Stifel Nicolaus Trims UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Target Price to $100.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1,747.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 181.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 205.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

