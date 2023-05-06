Pearson’s (PSON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.24) price target on the stock.

PSON has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.37) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.68).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 824.60 ($10.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,498.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 722.60 ($9.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 847.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 905.25.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 6,363.64%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.52), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($620,910.04). In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.52), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($620,910.04). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 257 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £2,138.24 ($2,671.46). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.