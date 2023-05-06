Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Minerva Surgical Price Performance
UTRS opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.53. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Activity at Minerva Surgical
In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 24,437,927 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,887,585.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,437,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Surgical
About Minerva Surgical
Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Surgical (UTRS)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.