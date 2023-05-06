Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Minerva Surgical Price Performance

UTRS opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.53. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Minerva Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 24,437,927 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,887,585.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,437,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Surgical

About Minerva Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 280,057 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 316,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.