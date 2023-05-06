HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.68) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 771 ($9.63).

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 599.80 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 576.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 547.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.17).

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,333.33%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($418,417.43). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

