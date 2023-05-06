Barclays Raises HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 900

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC to a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.75) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 771 ($9.63).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 599.80 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 999.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 576.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 547.85. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.17).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,333.33%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($418,417.43). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

