DA Davidson Begins Coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $477,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

