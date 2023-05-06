Head to Head Analysis: American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) vs. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 2 5 5 1 2.38 American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rio Tinto Group and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Lithium has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Rio Tinto Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and American Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $55.55 billion 1.43 $12.42 billion N/A N/A American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -19.09

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium.

Volatility and Risk

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats American Lithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum. The Copper and Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products. The Energy and Minerals includes businesses with products such as uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The Other Operations segment covers the the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

