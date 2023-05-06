Head to Head Analysis: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A RLJ Lodging Trust 3.51% 2.04% 0.85%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.2%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 320.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 2.05 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.19 billion 1.45 $41.92 million $0.10 107.41

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A RLJ Lodging Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.21%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $14.58, indicating a potential upside of 35.79%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in owning, managing, and investing in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. Its real estate portfolio includes office properties in major urban centers. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites. The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

