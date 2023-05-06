National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) vs. Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Head-To-Head Survey

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) and Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Vision and Innovative Eyewear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $2.01 billion 0.87 $42.12 million $0.49 45.71 Innovative Eyewear $660,000.00 30.41 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Eyewear.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.9% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of National Vision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Vision and Innovative Eyewear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 0 2 5 0 2.71 Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Vision presently has a consensus target price of $29.78, suggesting a potential upside of 32.94%. Given National Vision’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Vision is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

Profitability

This table compares National Vision and Innovative Eyewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision 2.10% 4.16% 1.65% Innovative Eyewear N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Vision beats Innovative Eyewear on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services. The Corporate/Other segment consists of the results of operations of the other operating segments and corporate overhead support. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. The company sells its products through various e-commerce and retail distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a partnership with Lucyd. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

