Analysts Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target at $10.88

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,732.44% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,630,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $9,708,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 426,430 shares during the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.