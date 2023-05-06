Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $28.18

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.91.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,126,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,126,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,238,107. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FROG opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
