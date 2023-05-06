Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $19.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

BASE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

BASE opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,335 shares of company stock worth $240,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 648,053 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Couchbase by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

