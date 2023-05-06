Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives $66.75 Average PT from Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

ZRSEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

