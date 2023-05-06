Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives $66.75 Average PT from Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.75.
ZRSEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Zur Rose Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.
Zur Rose Group Company Profile
Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.