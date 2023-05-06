Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, May 10th

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. The 2.02203905 split was announced on Wednesday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 10th.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CRESY opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter valued at $86,816,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

