Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$17.90 Average PT from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 2.3 %

SDE opened at C$15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$9.43 and a one year high of C$16.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.01.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$321.88 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 51.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 1.8111639 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

